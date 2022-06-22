Local

Get a $7 gourmet burger during Indianapolis Burger Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whether you’re trying a new restaurant or dining out at your favorite spot, Indianapolis Burger Week, presented by Maker’s Mark, is about supporting local businesses.

From now until Sunday, guests can stop by a participating restaurant and get a gourmet burger for just $7.

Burger lovers can download the new burger week mobile app to find participating restaurants and check into restaurants to earn points. Anyone who checks into four restaurants will be automatically entered to win a $250 gift card.

The Whistle Stop Inn, at Illinois and South Streets downtown, is one of the restaurants taking part in burger week.

Rob Strong, the owner of the Whistle Stop Inn, says they’re offering three $7 burgers — a brisket burger, a flamethrower burger, and a burger of the month with jalapenos, pineapple, and cream cheese.

“All of our burgers are a half-pound. Never frozen, fresh meat. We call ourselves an elevated dive bar,” Strong said.

A portion of each restaurant’s participation fees will go toward Gleaners Community Food Bank.

“It’s always good, giving back to the community,” Strong said. “The community gives so much to us, so I feel like it’s important that we give back to the community as well.”

Participating restaurants include:

5th Ave. Bar and Grille

Barbecue and Bourbon on Main

Brother’s Bar & Grill – Broad Ripple

Brother’s Bar & Grill – Downtown

Drake’s

Ellison Brewing

HopCat

LouVino – Fishers

LouVino – Mass. Ave

Macaron Bar (Burger Macaron)

Oasis Diner

Pier 48

The Block Bistro & Grill

Severin Bar

Slapfish

Spartan Gaming Lounge

Steak’n’Shake – Downtown

That Place Bar and Grill

The Whistle Stop Inn