Get a head start on holiday shopping at Indy’s Christmas Gift + Hobby Show

The 75th annual Christmas Gift & Hobby Show is going on through Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds - West Pavilion. (Provided Photo/Christmas Gift & Hobby Show)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s about that time to get your Christmas shopping underway! The 75th annual Christmas Gift & Hobby Show is in town and it’s getting many into the holiday spirit.

The show this year will feature everything from holiday accessories, children’s gifts, food, holiday décor and much more. You can find all of what the show has to offer here.

“Long lines (on Wednesday) and we expect a great crowd today, the weather is great. You can come here and shop and pretty much get all your Christmas needs and shopping done in one spot,” Bill Brown, landscape manager, said.

Brown was there when the doors opened on Wednesday and says that there was a line before the show began.

The show kicked off Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

Hours:

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

If you want to get into the building and get your holiday shopping done, adult admission is $14 at the door and $12 in advance. Kids 12 and under are free.

On Thursday and Friday, those 65 and older can get in for $10 when they show their photo ID at the door.

Looking for some deals as well? You can find every single show special here.

Inside the show is one large Christmas tree. The tree is from Carmel and it is 50 feet tall and 30 feet wide. Brown says it weights two tons and has 25,000 lights on it.

“It’s 2/3 the size of Rockefeller Center tree and I am not lying,” Brown said.

Guest can also use code “WISH” for $4 off their tickets to the show. You can find tickets here.