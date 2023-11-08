Get a head start on holiday shopping at the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for the perfect gift? You can probably find it at the 2023 Christmas Gift + Hobby Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Back for its 74th year, the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is a unique shopping event with items from more than 300 vendors.
Along with stocking up on holiday gifts, Hoosiers can also enjoy live music at the holiday entertainment stage, take a look at some holiday tablescapes, and grab a selfie or two with Santa Claus!
Karolyn Grimes, the actress best known as Zuzu from the 1946 holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” is back for more holiday fun! Grimes returns with her “It’s a Wonderful Life” cookbook, which includes recipes, movie anecdotes, trivia, photos, and more!
The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show kicked off Wednesday morning and runs through Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds’ West Pavilion.
Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for seniors. Kids 12 and under get in free.
Click here for more information on this year’s ultimate holiday shopping event!