Get a head start on holiday shopping at the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show

Back for its 74th year, the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is a unique shopping event offering items from more than 300 vendors. (Photo by Christmas Gift + Hobby Show/Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for the perfect gift? You can probably find it at the 2023 Christmas Gift + Hobby Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Back for its 74th year, the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show is a unique shopping event with items from more than 300 vendors.

Along with stocking up on holiday gifts, Hoosiers can also enjoy live music at the holiday entertainment stage, take a look at some holiday tablescapes, and grab a selfie or two with Santa Claus!

Karolyn Grimes, the actress best known as Zuzu from the 1946 holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” is back for more holiday fun! Grimes returns with her “It’s a Wonderful Life” cookbook, which includes recipes, movie anecdotes, trivia, photos, and more!

The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show kicked off Wednesday morning and runs through Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds’ West Pavilion.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for seniors. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Click here for more information on this year’s ultimate holiday shopping event!