Get a s’more on the Circle and support Girl Scouts of Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Girls Scouts of Central Indiana will host its fifth annual S’mores on the Circle event on Thursday.

The fundraising event will be set up in the southeast quadrant of Monument Circle from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

In honor of National S’mores Day, the ooey gooey snacks will be sold for $5 each. The proceeds go to the financial assistance funds for Girl Scouts to ensure every girl who wants to be a Girl Scout has the opportunity to participate in hands-on adventures and STEM activities.

Organizers say seven local chefs will whip up gourmet campfire creations that include cheesecake, French toast, and cinnamon roll s’mores.

This year’s line-up features:

Chef AJ Feeney, Books Bourbon & Bacon: Hong Kong-Style S’mores French Toast

Chef Cindy Hawkins, Circle City Sweets: S’mores Macarons

Chef Kathy Jones, Iozzo’s Garden of Italy: Budino S’mores

Chef Chris Albano, Levy Restaurants: Toasted Marshmallow Cheesecake S’mores

Chef Erin Kem, Nicole Taylor’s Pasta & Market: Tiramisu S’mores

Chefs Laney Glick and Tiara Shelton, Second Helpings: S’mores Cinnamon Rolls

According to Food & Wine, the first official recipe for a s’more came out in the 1927 Girl Scout guidebook, Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts.

The magazine goes on to say:

While the book was meant to give advice on how to be a good Girl Scout (always get a parent’s permission before hiking!), its lasting legacy was the “Some More.” Originally intended to feed eight hungry scouts, the recipe, which was later credited to a troop leader named Loretta Scott Crew, calls for 16 graham crackers, eight bars of plain chocolate, and 16 marshmallows. Next, it says to toast the marshmallows to a “crispy, gooey state.” Then, put the marshmallow on top of a chocolate bar and in between two graham crackers, and violà, you got a “Some More.” It’s unclear when the name was shortened to simply ‘”s’more,” but various Girl Scout publications referred to the treat as “Some More” until at least 1971.”

Learn more about the Girl Scouts here.