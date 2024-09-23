Get a ‘Taste of Best Resturants’ at the Stutz Monday night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local foodies can get a ‘Taste of Best Restaurants’ during a special event Monday night at the Stutz Building.
Indianapolis Monthly is once again celebrating its list of the best restaurants in the city. The publication’s September issue names 25 businesses to the list.
During the event, ticketholders will get to try unlimited small plates from over a dozen of the restaurants on the list.
Organizers say the tasting event is meant to showcase the restaurants and celebrate the chefs behind some of Indianapolis’s best dishes.
‘Taste of Best Restaurants’ opens at 6 p.m.
VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission is still available on the event website.
