Get free solar eclipse posters designed by Indy art students

Posters by Herron School of Art & Design students Frances Dimaranan, Ines Galindo and Marissa Eckert will be available at Visit Indy's Solar Eclipse Festival at White River State Park. (Photo: Liz Kaye/Indiana University Credit: Liz Kaye/Indiana University)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Frances Dimaranan, a junior at Herron School of Art and Design, combined “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles with the Indianapolis Artsgarden to make an 18- by 24-inch poster residents and visitors can take home for free on the day of the solar eclipse in Indianapolis.

She’s one of three students who designed posters that will be given away from 10am to 5 p.m. Monday, April 8, at White River State Park during the Lunacy! Solar Eclipse Festival. The project is a collaboration between Indiana University Indianapolis and Visit Indy.

[Check out this comic strip for all the eclipse tips you need.]

With the help of professor Amrita Datta, three visual communications design students — Dimaranan, Marissa Eckert and Ines Galindo — picked a solar-inspired song from a list curated by Visit Indy, along with an Indianapolis landmark.

A Beatles fan, Dimaranan designed her poster with a 1960s vibe. The seven-story glass and steel Artsgarden, which spans Washington and Illinois streets downtown, is one of the most unique buildings in the city, she said.

“I didn’t want to pick Monument Circle; I think that’s a bit overdone,” Dimaranan said. “When I first came to Indianapolis, I saw the dome and thought it was super cool and wanted to know what was in there.”

Eckert, a senior, chose “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden, and the bright orange Walnut Street pedestrian bridge over the downtown canal.

“I’ve been living in Indy for three years, and that’s one of the first places I explored with my parents,” Eckert said. “So, that meant a lot to me in my journey as a design student.”

[There goes the sun: Snag your free eclipse glasses here.]

Galindo, a junior, chose “Moondance” by Van Morrison, because she was a fan of the bluesy rock vibes. It only made sense then, to incorporate the Madam Walker Legacy Center into her poster, commemorating the historic venue’s impact on Indiana Avenue and the city.

“Usually, my projects are only really seen by my professors,” she said, “but knowing my work is being exposed to different audiences and on a bigger platform — I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Mirror Indy reporter Breanna Cooper covers arts and culture. Contact her at breanna.cooper@mirrorindy.org. Follow her on X at @BreannaNCooper.