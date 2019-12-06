Get in the holiday spirit with the annual Holiday Home Tour

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The 23rd annual Carmel-Clay Historical Society Holiday Home Tour is happening this weekend. 

This year’s tour features six homes with a variety of styles. One minute on the tour you’re in a 100-year-old home and the next in a mid-century modern. 

The entire tour is walkable and self-guided. Visitors can make a day of the tour by visiting homes, stopping by the Carmel Christkindlmarkt and grabbing a bite to eat downtown. 

The Holiday Home Tour is the historical society’s largest fundraiser of the year. 

Friday’s tour runs from 6-9 p.m. and will be followed by a reception with wine and appetizers at the Heath home on West Main Street. 

The tours on Saturday, Dec. 7 start at 11 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. 

To purchase tickets, click here.

