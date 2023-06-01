Search
Get out this summer by participating in YCMA bucket list challenge for cash prize

(rendering courtesy of Crossroads YMCA)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis has issued a community summer bucket list challenge with a cash prize!

According to a release, challenges can range from getting lost in a book, to volunteering at a non-profit organization, to participating in a YMCA group exercise class. There’s a little something for everyone in finding fun and interesting things to get them out of their comfort zone.

Participants who can check 20 or more activities off the list will be eligible to win a $2,000 grand prize.

“We want everyone in our community to have a screen-free summer. Y members and non-members alike are encouraged to join the Summer Bucket List Challenge!” said Anne Dishman, Vice President of programs at the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

Anyone interested in joining in on the challenge will need to text SUMMER at 944-889-6222. There are more than 50 activities available to get participants more active and outside this summer. Prizes are expected to be offered throughout the summer.

“The Summer Bucket List is part of the Strong Life community, where we are changing thousands of lives every day. We strengthen people in spirit, mind, and body, and we inspire and motivate each other every day to be better than the day before,” Dishman continued.

For more information, click here.

