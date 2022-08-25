Local

Get ready! Indy Ultimate 2022 is only weeks away

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re ready for an adventure and like to explore, there are plenty places to visit in Indianapolis.

WISH-TV is proud to be the media sponsor for Indy Ultimate 2022. It allows you to experience iconic landmarks throughout downtown like never before.

In two weeks, the big event will kick off and our very own Drew Blair will serve as emcee. Participants will start and finish at Monument Circle and can complete the course at their own pace. The route includes sports venues Victory Field and Lucas Oil Stadium, and there will be opportunities to run the bases and kick field goals.

The Jim Irsay Collection inside Lucas Oil Stadium is a new addition to this year’s event. Visitors can view the collection which highlights musical instruments and items owned and used by music artists like Bob Dylan, The Beatles and Prince.

Indiana Sports Corps organizes the fundraiser, and the money raised helps to bring big sporting events to Indianapolis.

The event is on Sept. 10 and registration is now open.