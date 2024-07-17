Get ready to move at Indy Dance Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Dance Festival is set to take place this weekend, promising a full schedule of inclusion, learning, and diverse dance styles.

Ashley Lain, one of the performers at the festival, stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak Anchor Jeremy Jenkins about the upcoming event.

“We’re going to have master classes available to dancers,” Lain said. “We’re bringing in professionals from around the country to teach a wide variety of styles, including hip hop, K-pop, ballet, contemporary, and tap. Pretty much anything you could think of will be offered this weekend.”

The festival caters to all skill levels, from beginners to advanced dancers.

“We have something for people who may just want to show up and dance, even if they’ve never taken a class before,” Lain explained. “Friday night is a free improv session open to the community, taught by Coy. He’ll teach some improv skills, followed by an improv jam. Saturday and Sunday will feature more structured dance classes in the studios.”

“Last year, we had about 20-25 dancers per studio,” Lain said. “The studios are big enough, and the more people we have, the less intimidating it feels. It’s all about bringing our community together and getting people who don’t normally dance together in one room.”

The Indy Dance Festival runs from July 19-21 at Butler University. The event features a diverse mix of local and visiting artists.

Tickets are available now. For more information and to register, click here.