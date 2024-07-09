Get ready to ride or cheer as big bike bash hits city streets

Two guests look ahead to the Friday/Saturday bicycling events in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana’s largest two-wheeled event is coming up quickly, and you can be part of the fun.

“The IU Health Momentum Indy is just a celebration of all things cycling,” said Jennifer Cvar in a visit with WISH-TV’s Daybreak. Cvar is the founder and executive director of the event.

Momentum Indy includes three main events over two days, beginning with Friday’s Mass Ave Crit. It features some of the top talent in the country pedaling over city streets, fast.

“You can feel the wind in your hair as the cycles are going by, 30 to 35 miles an hour. The best, fastest pros in the country,” Cvar said.

Day two starts with the Honor Major Taylor Fondo, which includes a series of touring rides geared toward all skill levels.

Fondo rider Dr. Chemen Neal explained the event to Daybreak viewers, “There’s lots and lots of people that come out. It’s very friendly. You can kind of go at your own pace, and there’s different distances that you can go.”

Neal is and IU Health physician and part of a women’s riding and mentoring program called the Divas.

“Each level is named after a diva. So our first group is ‘Gaga’, then our fastest group is ‘J.Lo’. I ride in the ‘Beyonce’ group, and each one goes different distances and different speeds,” she said.

Saturday also includes the Indy Crit and Kids Race, downtown.

“I would say Saturday is definitely the Family Day,” Cvar said.

All IU Health Momentum events unfold in downtown Indianapolis.

Key times and highlights include:

The Mass Ave Crit is Friday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It’s free to watch and has a “street party” atmosphere.

The Honor Major Taylor Fondo starts Saturday at 9 a.m. It features different distances for different skill levels. There is a $95 registration fee.