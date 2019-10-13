Get ready to scream at Indiana Fear Farm’s haunted hayride and slaughter house

JAMESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana Fear Farm is back in Jamestown for the month of October.

The family-owned attraction has been frightening Hoosiers for 18 years.

The haunted hayride and the slaughter house are the farm’s two main attractions. Both feature multiple scenes and rooms including a 70-foot-tall pirate ship, a “Stranger Things” recreation and multiple pyrotechnic displays.

Fear Farm owner Sabrina Kent-Doolan says they change up about 25% of their scenes each year to keep guests entertained and surprised.

“People love the adrenaline rush of being scared,” said Sabrina.

Still Fear Farm sets realistic expectations.

“We know we’re not going to scare everyone and that’s OK. The hayride is more of a show with music and dancers and you can bring the kids and even grandma or grandpa,” Sabrina added.

The slaughter house has multiple exit doors if things get too spooky.

Their is also a safe zone area with no actors where Sabrina says they play family friendly movies like “Hocus Pocus.”

Indiana Fear Farm also prides itself on being part of the community. Each year they invite students from about 21 local high schools to be “haunters” as paid volunteers.

Those students are guided by lead actors who are staff members.

Indiana Fear Farm is open through October 27. Hours are 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and until 11:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Check the calendar for special group and veteran pricing.