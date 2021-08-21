Local

Get to know the IndyFringe Theatre Festival performers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 16th annual IndyFringe Theatre Festival is underway in downtown Indianapolis and continues through Sept. 3.

People can check out live performances in the Mass Ave Arts District.

Expect a variety of genres including drama, comedy, dance, music and magic. The event is expected to feature nearly 320 artists and 250 performances. Most of the performers are from Indiana.

Organizers say 80% of the box office will be returned to the producing artists.

Watch the videos below to meet some more of the people putting their talents on display at the festival.

Circle City Tap Company

Magician Jordan Rooks