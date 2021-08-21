Local

Get to know the IndyFringe Theatre Festival performers

by: Aleah Hordges
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 16th annual IndyFringe Theatre Festival is underway in downtown Indianapolis and continues through Sept. 3.

People can check out live performances in the Mass Ave Arts District.

Expect a variety of genres including drama, comedy, dance, music and magic. The event is expected to feature nearly 320 artists and 250 performances. Most of the performers are from Indiana.

Organizers say 80% of the box office will be returned to the producing artists.

Watch the videos below to meet some more of the people putting their talents on display at the festival.

  • Circle City Tap Company
  • Magician Jordan Rooks
  • Comedian Mandee McKelvey

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pet Pals TV: Peaceful Souls Animal Rescue and Recovery

Local /

Butler welcoming new students on move-in day

Local /

The Garage Food Hall hosting disco brunch

Local /

“Doomscrolling” taking a toll on mental health

Medical /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image