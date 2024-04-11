Get your dog a free parvo vaccine at this drive-thru clinic

Two puppies with parvo Robin Herman rescued after they were dumped in Lucky Dog’s parking lot in Indianapolis. Credit: (Provided photo/Indy Parvo Prevention Project via Mirror Indy)

(MIRROR INDY) — Canine parvovirus, or parvo, is a highly contagious and potentially lethal virus that affects dogs.

Robin Herman, co-founder of Indy’s Parvo Prevention Project, said there is not a cure for parvo and treatment is expensive.

“They need to be constantly on fluids with IVs, need anti-nausea medication, and they need supervision,” Herman said. “They’re in isolation at some of these big hospitals. And that’s big money.”

She said the best way to reduce the spread of parvo is to prevent it, which is why Indy Parvo Prevention Project hopes to vaccinate dogs to reduce cases in the city.

The new organization will host a free vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. It will take place in the parking lot of the nonprofit Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside at 1505 N. Sherman Drive.

The organization’s goal is to vaccinate 500 dogs for parvo at the drive-thru event. Rabies vaccines also will be offered.

Herman said parvo is more common in puppies, but older dogs can get infected. The clinic is open to dogs of all ages.

“If you don’t know if they’ve had a parvo vaccine, we will vaccinate them,” Herman said. “And you can’t over-vaccinate a dog.”

The vaccine is most effective with a series of booster shots. Indy Parvo Prevention Project will host a second clinic for the first booster on Saturday, May 11.

Mirror Indy reporter Darian Benson covers east Indianapolis. Contact her at 317-397-7262 or darian.benson@mirrorindy.org. Follow her on X @HelloImDarian.