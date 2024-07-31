Get your hands on this Lockerbie Square condo just listed for $410K

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the historic Indianapolis Glove Factory building (430 N. Park Ave, Unit 205) in the Lockerbie Square neighborhood is now on the market for $410,000.

The 1,482-square-foot unit features a custom kitchen, updated bathrooms, and exposed brick walls complemented by original wood beams.

South-facing windows provide ample natural light, contributing to the unit’s open and airy atmosphere. Additional amenities include a private storage unit and a dedicated garage parking space.

The condo is situated in a prime location, close to downtown Indianapolis’ Mass Ave dining, nightlife, and entertainment district, as well as the Cultural Trail and Bottleworks District.

(P hoto by Jacob Moran, The Addison Group

Video/Provided by Tim Birky)

Address: 430 N Park Avenue #205 Indianapolis, IN 46202

Listing Agents: Tim Birky, 317-550-0700, McNeely & Birky Real Estate; Nick McNeely, 317-410-4402, nickmcneely@talktotucker.com

Additional photos and information: Tucker Luxury

