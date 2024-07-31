Search
Get your hands on this Lockerbie Square condo just listed for $410K

Lockerbie Square loft

Video by Tim Birky, McNeely & Birky Real Estate - FC Tucker Company
by: Dylan Hodges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the historic Indianapolis Glove Factory building (430 N. Park Ave, Unit 205) in the Lockerbie Square neighborhood is now on the market for $410,000.

The 1,482-square-foot unit features a custom kitchen, updated bathrooms, and exposed brick walls complemented by original wood beams.

South-facing windows provide ample natural light, contributing to the unit’s open and airy atmosphere. Additional amenities include a private storage unit and a dedicated garage parking space.

The condo is situated in a prime location, close to downtown Indianapolis’ Mass Ave dining, nightlife, and entertainment district, as well as the Cultural Trail and Bottleworks District.

(Photo by Jacob Moran, The Addison Group
Video/Provided by Tim Birky)

Address: 430 N Park Avenue #205 Indianapolis, IN 46202

Listing Agents: Tim Birky, 317-550-0700, McNeely & Birky Real Estate; Nick McNeely, 317-410-4402, nickmcneely@talktotucker.com

Additional photos and information: Tucker Luxury

