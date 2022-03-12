Local

Get your weekend started under THE LUME Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stretch your limbs and realign your mind, body, and spirit under the lights at THE LUME Indianapolis.

There is no better way to start your weekend off than with an hour-long Saturday morning vinyasa yoga class hosted by Invoke Studio in the most unique setting for yoga in Indy, THE LUME.

THE LUME is an immersive gallery at Newfields that uses lighting, changing sounds, large images, and other stimuli to create a multi-sensory experience.

“We’ve had this partnership with Newfields for a while, but we’ve never gotten to practice yoga in the middle of THE LOOM,” Andrea Owens, an Invoke Studio yoga instructor, said. “It’s such a great place to practice yoga because it’s combining that creative expression of yoga with art for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The class is for yoga lovers of all skill levels, age 13 and up.

You are asked to bring your own mat and block if you have them; there will be a few on hand that can be borrowed.

Tickets are $25. Newfields members and Invoke Warrior members will receive a 15% discount off enrollment. All guests have the option of a $10 add-on for tickets to THE LUME Indianapolis.

If you wish to attend, plan to arrive 15 minutes before the 9:30 a.m. class to check in at the Welcome Center and get to THE LUME on the fourth floor. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to ensure proper warm-up time and uninterrupted flow of the class. No entry will be permitted after 9:35 a.m.

Masks are required throughout the class, regardless of social distancing and vaccination status.

Yoga in THE LUME is happening every Saturday now through May 28.