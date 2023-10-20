‘Ghosts and Goblins’ to scare up dollars for local teachers and students

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Hundreds of ghosts, goblins, Barbies, M&Ms, Harry Potters, Taylor Swifts, and more will run and walk as one early Saturday, to help teachers and students.

The Carmel Education Foundation is hosting its annual fall fundraising event, the ‘Ghosts & Goblins 5k/2k’. The footsteps start at 9 outside Carmel High School.

A family dressed up for the 2022 Ghosts & Goblins 5K/2K. (Provided Photo/Carmel Education Foundation) Competitors having fun at the 2022 Ghosts & Goblins 5K/2K. (Provided Photo/Carmel Education Foundation) A flyer for the 14th annual Ghosts & Goblins 5K/2K in October 2022. (Provided Photo/Carmel Education Foundation)

The Education Foundation aims to encourage and support students in their local classes and as they continue to learn throughout their lives. At least 90 high school seniors earn scholarships each year, to support their paths in college or the trades.

Younger students experience the impact of the foundation through programs like the “Achieve Initiative”

The Foundation also provides teachers throughout the district the chance to apply for grant money to make their own ideas a reality, using innovation to enhance their classrooms and curriculum.

This is the 15th year for the Ghosts & Goblins run. It winds through city streets in and around downtown Carmel. Those who turn up in costume can also compete for prizes.

Click here to sign up for the fun.

If you’d like to learn more about the Foundation’s work, click here.