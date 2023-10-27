Ghosts and goblins welcome at New Direction Church’s Fall Harvest Festival and Fiesta

Ghosts and goblins of all ages are invited to this weekend's Fall Harvest Festival and Fiesta hosted by New Direction Church. (Provided Photo/New Direction Church)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Ghosts and goblins of all ages are invited to this weekend’s Fall Harvest Festival and Fiesta hosted by New Direction Church.

This year’s spooky shindig is Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Arlington Middle School, 4825 N. Arlington Ave.

Dr. Kenneth Sullivan Jr., senior pastor at New Direction Church, and other organizers are asking Hoosiers to “join as we share the Love of Christ thru food, fun & fellowship.”

There will be activities that the whole family can enjoy, including a mega food court, a bouncy castle, a live DJ, a mariachi band, and more! There will also be hayrides, a corn maze, and Trunk-or-Treating.

New Direction Church will also give away more than 500 Halloween costumes for kids. It’s the first time the annual event has included a costume giveaway.

More than 800 people attended last year’s Fall Harvest Festival, and organizers expect a similar crowd on Saturday.

If you attend the event, you can use the hashtags #ndcbetterlife #fallharvest2023 on social media.