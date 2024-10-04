GhostWalk tours are back in Zionsville this weekend

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH)– Take a trip back to a different era while getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend in Zionsville.

Multiple different 45-minute guided walking tours called GhostWalks will be held Friday and Saturday in the historic part of Zionsville. The GhostWalks are offered through the Sullivanmunce Cultural Center.

Those on the walks will have the opportunity to stop at eight different scenes to see if they can spot ghosts’ from the past.

“It’s an amazing spooky haunted tour; you join us here and start at the museum,” Kristina Huff, director of the Sullivanmunce Cultural Center Museum, told News 8.

The tours run every 15 minutes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. Tours leave from the front lawn of SullivanMunce Cultural Center at 225 W. Hawthorne St. in Zionsville.

Huff says it truly is a family-friendly event.

“Many people feel comfortable bringing their kids; there’ll be kids in strollers. You can always step away and people won’t be jumping out or trying to startle you,” she said.

But, when it’s time to start hearing some of those stories, you’ll have someone leading the way through the spooky scenes.

“When it’s time, you’ll have a tour guide who will guide you around the village. (It’s) about 7 stops, it takes about 45 minutes to an hour…and you’ll be standing at each stop and then you’ll see scenes with spooky and mysterious haunting scenes from local history,” Huff said.

Adult tickets are $20. Tickets for kids age 6 and up are $15. Children 5 years of age and young are free.

Tickets are sold at the door, but Huff encourages guests to register online in advance.

Click here to learn more or buy tickets.