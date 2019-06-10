Local News

Gifts to keep dad healthy

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 10:01 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:01 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Father's Day is now less than a week away.

If you're still needing a gift for dad, you may want to consider gifts that can keep dad's heart healthy.

Kaitlyn Wong, Community Health dietitian, stopped by Daybreak Monday.

She shared some gift ideas to help increase dad's activity, reduce stress and some to get him to eat a little better.

To hear and see what she proposed, click on the video.

 

