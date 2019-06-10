Gifts to keep dad healthy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Father's Day is now less than a week away.
If you're still needing a gift for dad, you may want to consider gifts that can keep dad's heart healthy.
Kaitlyn Wong, Community Health dietitian, stopped by Daybreak Monday.
She shared some gift ideas to help increase dad's activity, reduce stress and some to get him to eat a little better.
To hear and see what she proposed, click on the video.
Local Headlines
Latest Crime News
Trending Stories
National Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.