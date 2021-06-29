Local

Gil Peri named president of Riley Children’s Health

Gil Peri was announced as Riley Children's Health's new president on June 29, 2021. (Provided Photo/IU Health)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Riley Children’s Health on Tuesday announced Gil Peri as its new president.

Peri most recently served as the president and chief operating officer of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, Connecticut. He has also worked at Children’s Hospital Colorado and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“I am honored to join the Riley Children’s Health team. Our talented team is poised to take the next step to increase our impact as one of the nation’s premier children’s health systems that is recognized worldwide for delivering excellence in patient care, education and research,” Peri said in a news release.

Peri takes over for interim president Dr. Ryan Nagy.