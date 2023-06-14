Gin Blossoms, STYX, CeCe Winans added to Indiana State Fair concert lineup

CeCe Winans performs at Love Rocks NYC! at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 9, 2017 in New York. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair has announced six more concerts at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, including Gin Blossoms, STYX, and CeCe Winans.

The concert lineup for the 2023 Indiana State Fair now includes:

Home Free | July 30

Retro Rewind 90’s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow | August 3

STYX | August 4

Gin Blossoms | August 11

Happy Together Tour 2023 | August 16

Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans | August 20

Previously announced free stage concerts include Clint Black, TobyMac, Buddy Guy, and Keith Sweat.

Additional free stage performers will be announced soon.

The Indiana State Fair runs July 28 – August 21 and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Visit the state fair’s website for more information.

About the Artists

Home Free is a country acapella group comprised of vocalists Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust, and Adam Chance. The quintet put out its first album, “Crazy Life,” in 2014, and its most recent release, “So Long Dixie,” hit stores in November.

Retro Rewind: 90s Night ft. DJ Kurt Streblow is a party for everyone, but is sure to be “da bomb” for Hoosiers who loved Starter jackets, Beanie Babies, rollerblades, and “The Rachel“! Streblow is one of Indy’s favorite DJs and the in-house DJ and host for the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.

STYX “Come Sail Away” with Styx! This timeless band from Chicago brings both upbeat tracks and power ballads, including classic rock staples “Lady,” “Mr. Roboto,” and “Renegade.” The group’s latest album, “Crash of the Crown,” dropped in 2021.

Gin Blossoms were one of the most popular alternative rock bands of the 1990s. The group’s first major label album, “New Miserable Experience,” went quadruple platinum and included the hit single, “Hey Jealousy.” The Blossoms’ latest album, “Mixed Reality,” was released in 2018.

Happy Together Tour will bring the timeless sounds of the ’60s and ’70s to the 21st Century! The Happy Together Tour 2023 consists of six acts: The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Classics IV, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.

CeCe Winans is a global gospel superstar who performs both as a solo artist and as a duo with her brother BeBe. Winans is the most-awarded Gospel artist of all time and has sold more than 5 million albums in the U.S.

Enter to win a Hoosier Lottery Prize Package

As the title sponsor of the free stage, The Hoosier Lottery is inviting fairgoers 18 or older to enter the free myLOTTERY All-Inclusive Indiana State Fair Prize Package contest.

Six winners will receive state fair tickets, parking, Free Stage premium seating, a Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack, an autographed Indiana Pacers jersey, and Indiana Fever tickets!

Enter by signing up to become a myLOTTERY member or confirming your existing account at HoosierLottery.com/StateFair by July 9, 2023. The odds of winning are dependent upon the number of entries received.