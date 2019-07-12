Girl recovers after being pinned to fence in Clinton County

MIDDLEFORK, Ind. (WLFI) —”I just hoped everything would be fine,” said Grandfather Dan Sneel.

Emergency crews were called to the 9200 block of State Road 29 about 2:15 Wednesday. The Clinton County Sheriff’s office said a person driving a pickup truck attached to a trailer didn’t see the 11-year-old girl while backing up.

Deputies said the girl was pinned between the trailer and a fence, struggling to breathe. When crews arrived, deputies found the girl on the ground, unable to move and struggling to breathe. The girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Her condition is unknown.

“Originally, it just sounded like her head was stuck in a fence,” said Todd Lappin, chief deputy of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our deputies immediately started to hold C-spine on her to keep it intact,” said Lappin. “Because she was experiencing some neurological deficits.”

Sneel said she is upbeat and driven. “She’s got enough energy than 10 kids,” said Sneel.

Sneel said the accident was tragic.

“I had all kinds of visions what it was because they said it kind of pinched her head and neck,” Sneel said.

He said she had a love for animals and was preparing to show sheep at her first 4-H fair.

“All the kids got sheep,” Sneel said. “In fact, last week, she got to show in the Junior Nationals.”

He said he hopes that she’ll still have the chance to continue her passion.

“You just want to say get up let’s go,” Sneel said. “But, I hope she can do all of that again and do it better.”

Lappin said while accidents such as this one are not uncommon, there’s still a takeaway.

“Definitely, definitely be aware of your surroundings. Be aware when you are backing up,” Lappin said.

He said the girl is expected to be in the hospital for the next five to seven days.

Her grandfather tells us, she’s going to need a lot of prayers.