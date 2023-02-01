Local

Girl Scout Cookies roll out across Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday morning, the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana started the process of rolling out more than 1.5 million packages of Girl Scout Cookies across the state.

Three tractor-trailers carrying around 70,000 packages of cookies were unloaded on the west side of Indianapolis. Cookies will continue to be handed out to troop leaders through Sunday.

Girl Scouts will then gather their packages of cookies from troop leaders and dispense their orders. More than 1.5 million packages of cookies will go to 45 counties in Central Indiana.

According to the organization, with every box of Girl Scout Cookies sold, people are supporting Girl Scouts’ ability to learn, grow, and thrive through all of life’s adventures. Girl Scout Cookie seasons help girls gain the business smarts and confidence to take on the world one cookie at a time. All proceeds stay local to help fund life-changing girl-led programs, experiences, and learning all year long in your area.