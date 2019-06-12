Girl Scouts helping launch all-girls STEM school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis is getting a new all-girls STEM school for grades kindergarten through eight.

Girls Scouts of Central Indiana CEO Danielle Shockey and Jenn Watts from Every Girl Can STEM stopped by Daybreak Wednesday.

They discussed the new school, what needs to happen before the school’s anticipated 2021 opening, why it’s important for girls to be a part of the school and some of the curriculum that will be included in the new school.

