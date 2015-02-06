Girl Scouts of Central Indiana launches ‘Cookies for Sinai’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 9-year-old girl was shot in the leg while selling Girl Scout cookies on Tuesday.

Now the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is responding by opening an online cookie drive for Sinai Miller called Cookies for Sinai to help raise money to send Sinai and the troop on a trip.

According to police, witnesses saw two male suspects sitting inside a parked blue sport utility vehicle in the moments leading up to the shooting.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting, or who the intended target was.

For Sinai Miller and her family, the most important questions, including the “who” and “why” of it all, still remain unanswered.

In the meantime, the family is hopeful the public might help find those responsible for the shooting.

Both IMPD and the Millers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Crime Stoppers hotline, at 317-262-TIPS. The tips can be made anonymously.

Click here to buy “Cookies for Sinai.”