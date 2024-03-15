Girl Scouts pepper mayor with questions about city

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — On Tuesday, March 12, I had the privilege of bringing over 30 Girl Scouts from various local troops under the Manuka service unit to Noblesville City Hall for a unique experience.

Our purpose was to earn their democracy badge, and what better way to do so than by leading a city council meeting with Pledge of Allegiance and meeting our esteemed local mayor, Chris Jensen?

The evening was truly wonderful as our young girls delved into the world of civic engagement, gaining insights into the responsibilities of different tiers of officers and accessing community resources. Mayor Jensen graciously fielded a myriad of questions from our diverse group of girls, patiently addressing each one and valuing their feedback and suggestions. It was heartwarming to see him promise to discuss their ideas among his leadership team.

In recognition of their participation, each Girl Scout received a City of Noblesville pin, symbolizing their pride and belongingness to our Miller community. As a Girl Scout troop leader, Girl Scout of Central Indiana county Representative, proud mom, and Miller Ambassador Alumna, I was filled with joy witnessing these young leaders, eager to serve and look up to Mayor Jensen as their role model.

I have no doubt that they will be active members of the Mayor Youth Council and contribute to community action projects while pursuing their Girl Scout bronze, silver, and gold awards.