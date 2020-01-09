Girl Scouts unveil new cookie flavor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s Girl Scout cookie season!

Of course, most people look forward to stocking up on the limited-time treats each year but let’s not forget how those sales impact a lot of young ladies.

The CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana Danielle Shockley, as well as two scouts, stopped by Daybreak Thursday.

They talked about the entrepreneurial cookie-selling program, the strategy involved in selling the cookies and their new cookie flavor: the lemon cookie.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.