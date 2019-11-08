Girls get chance to interview Rachael Ray and other influential women at Indiana Conference for Women

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of people packed into the Indiana Convention Center Thursday for the ninth annual Indiana Conference for Women.

The conference broke a record, bringing more than 2,000 people together for an opportunity for women to build careers and network with other professional women.

Three girls from local area schools, ranging from 3rd to 8th grade, got a chance to be reporters and interview some of the accomplished speakers of the day.

The girls were selected by Codelicious, a company that provides students with experiences that give context for technology in the workplace and highlighting the value of confidence in achieving both personal and professional goals.

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray served as the keynote speaker and also held a signing at the Indiana Convention Center for her new book. However, after all that she made time to speak to Gabriella Griffin and Avery Hughes; the young reporters from Codelicious.

“I think their questions were thoughtful, well spoken and I think they did a terrific job,” Ray said.

Ray shared advice with the girls that she also drove home with the women in attendance during her speech.

“Be honest and be true to yourself,” she said. “That’s always the best for a man, woman, kid or grown-up. Be true to yourself.”

Griffin and Hughes, who are in the 4th and 5th grade, also got a chance to interview Laurie McRobbie, the First Lady of Indiana University, who was announced as the dedicated honoree for the conference in 2020. Each year, the conference is dedicated to a woman who has made a difference and served as a trailblazer and McRobbie will be honored while also celebrating the 10th anniversary of the event. Check out her full interview on this Facebook Live and below.

All In’s Randall Newsome asked the Codelicious reporters if they would take his job as a reporter and the replies were identical.

“Yes,” Griffin said.

“I would,” Hughes added.

“We believe that confidence comes in many forms so the opportunity for these junior reporters (to have) the chance to (interview) influential people like Rachael Ray who have built confidence over the years, it’s an amazing opportunity for us to present to these young reporters,” said Codelicious CEO and co-founder Christine McDonnell.

The theme for the 10th annual conference is Passion, Enlighten and Persistence.

For more information on what’s happening at the Indiana Conference for Women in 2020 click here.