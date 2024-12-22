Girls Inc. hosts first annual Winter Wishes event, seeks to empower girls in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis hosted their first annual Winter Wishes event. The day was aimed at making sure every child had gifts under the tree this holiday season.

The event was hosted at the organization’s Indy office and offered families the opportunity to select donated toys for their children at no cost. It was made possible by the Pacers Season of Giving, who donated about 300 toys to the organization.

About 75 families came out to pick up toys.

In addition to a massive toy selection, the Winter Wishes event offered a gift wrapping station, crafts, and games for kids.

“It really is just a chance for us to get together as a community, celebrate the holidays, and also help out some families that need some more gifts to give their kids,” said Lindsay Gramlich, president and CEO of Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis. “There’s dolls, there’s clothes, there’s beauty products, there’s purses, just lots of different things that we’ve had donated to us, and we’re excited to give to our families.”

The event is just one of many ways the organization inspired girls in the Indianapolis area to be “strong, smart, and bold.”

Year round, Girls Inc. staff and volunteers provide mentorship, safe spaces, and programming to help girls succeed.

“It really translates to healthy, educated, and independent,” Gramlich said. “We serve girls ages five to 24, so it’s a really long pipeline. We have curriculum that we teach in schools, and here at our location.”

The curriculum addressed the unique challenges girls face and is customized to each age group. Gramlich said they estimate to end the year having served 1,600 girls in Marion County.

“We are always looking to pour into our families, and to our girls and this is one of those ways to do it,” Gramlich said.

If you’d like to be involved at Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis, click here.