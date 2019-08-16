‘Give us the opportunity as Latinos to … share who we are’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Business leaders and community advocates from across central Indiana came together Thursday for the 2019 Indiana Latino Expo‘s mayors breakfast.

The Expo puts on the event each year to help bring education, services and unity to the Hispanic community. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett was among those in attendance.

This year’s event focused on how cities, universities and companies can work together to retain talent and create an atmosphere of cultural diversity and inclusion.

Marco Dominguez, an Expo leader, said, “What I will ask of the community in general is to give us the opportunity as Latinos to listen to us, to give us a chance, that we can share who we are, what we are doing here.”

The Indiana Latino Expo will have its signature event Oct. 11 and 12 at the State Fairgrounds.