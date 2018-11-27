Giving Tuesday and the nonprofit push for the holiday season Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Giving Tuesday. (Provided Photo/United Way of Central Indiana) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and the shopping events of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season.

One of the best ways to get involved is in your own community. In Indianapolis, charitable organizations are working to make Tuesday the biggest Giving Tuesday ever.

The United Way of Central Indiana is one charity getting involved. United Way leaders say they create new solutions and programs to improve the lives of people in our community of central Indiana. Their campaign this year features the hashtag #WhyIGive. After donating to the organization, supporters are encouraged to post on social and share their reason for giving by using #WhyIGive.

The Ronald McDonald House has a new Giving Tuesday initiative called the "Family Tree" recurring giving program. By joining the Family Tree, members' monthly donations help build a foundation of support for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana. Members can sign up here.

The Riley Children's Foundation will have a special event setup in the food court of Circle Centre Mall Tuesday. It will include a giant screen featuring the Riley Giving Tuesday website with a live running total of donations and online celebrity Q&A.