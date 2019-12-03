Giving Tuesday: P.E. MacAllister and Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Today is all about stepping up and helping others.

It’s called “Giving Tuesday.”

Late philanthropist P.E. MacAllister embodies the giving spirit, especially when it came to helping Indianapolis and the city’s parks.

Lynda Burrello stopped by Daybreak Tuesday.

She is the president of the Friends of Garfield Park Board.

She talked about MacAllister, where his devotion to Indy Parks came from and how you can give to Garfield Parks on Giving Tuesday.

