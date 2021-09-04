Local

Gleaners calling on people to join fight against food insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Gleaners Food Bank is asking the community to take action during a month-long campaign called “30 Ways in 30 Days,” a downloadable calendar which shares an action that Hoosiers can take every single day in September to help fight hunger in Indiana.

Gleaners says September is Hunger Action Month and one in five Hoosiers face hunger as a daily concern. The calendar encourages people to volunteer at one of Gleaner’s distribution sites on Saturday.

Opportunities are open for those 13 and older.

Other actions this month including visiting a local Kroger and making a food donation and starting a virtual food drive.

Gleaners supplies items to hunger relief agencies and schools throughout 21 counties in central and southeastern Indiana.

The facility handed out an average of 2.9 million meals a month in 2019 and around 6 million meals a month in 2020. However, Gleaners says not all months were equal.

It mentioned 87,525,604 pounds of food were donated by the end of last year.

Food donations began to accelerate in March 2020, the beginning of the pandemic, and still remain high.

Of those served in March, 40% had never needed food assistance before and 84% of households reported buying the cheapest food to have enough to eat.