Gleaners Food Bank celebrates milestone

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana will ring in the new year with a celebration of a huge milestone, the distribution of more than half a billion pounds of food.

Gleaners has been helping to fight hunger in Indiana for 40 years.

Through that time, the food bank has been working on a new plan to address food insecurity. It involves strengthening its network of hunger relief providers and better collaboration in every county, with a goal of ending the meal gap.

Staff, board members and guests will celebrate the milestone and ring in the food bank’s 40th year on Friday.

Guests will gather in the distribution center’s drive-through chute to send off a Gleaners truck loaded with food.

It starts at 10 a.m. with the truck send-off happening at 10:15 a.m.

