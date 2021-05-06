Local

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana in need of volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Looking for a chance to lend a helping hand?

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana is currently experiencing a volunteer shortage.

The organization says 350 shifts are unfilled for the week of May 10. Additionally, there are Saturday morning opportunities available on May 15 and May 22.

“When we’ve asked for help, the community has always responded,” said Sarah Estell, senior director of strategic communications. “We’re hoping they will continue to hear us and decide that giving a few hours of time during the coming weeks and months is a great way to get involved and help those neighbors who are still struggling during this time.”

The group says they need more than 600 volunteers each week in order to provide assistance to Hoosiers in need. The pandemic as added an extra strain for the organization, as they say they are now serving twice as many families prior to the pandemic.

For more information and to sign up, click here.