Gleaners Food Bank to open pantry for first time since pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Gleaner’s Food Bank of Indiana returns to in-person shopping at its Community Cupboard.
It’s opening for the first time since March 2020.
COVID-19 allowed Gleaners to think differently about developing a newly redesigned pantry.
There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. to show the cupboard’s new and improved way of customer shopping.
Musicians from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will also play during the ceremony.
Drive-thru will remain an option on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon.