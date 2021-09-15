Local

Gleaners Food Bank to open pantry for first time since pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Gleaner’s Food Bank of Indiana returns to in-person shopping at its Community Cupboard.

It’s opening for the first time since March 2020.

COVID-19 allowed Gleaners to think differently about developing a newly redesigned pantry.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. to show the cupboard’s new and improved way of customer shopping.

Musicians from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will also play during the ceremony.

Drive-thru will remain an option on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon.