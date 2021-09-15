Local

Gleaners Food Bank to open pantry for first time since pandemic

by: Aleah Hordges
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Gleaner’s Food Bank of Indiana returns to in-person shopping at its Community Cupboard.

It’s opening for the first time since March 2020. 

COVID-19 allowed Gleaners to think differently about developing a newly redesigned pantry.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. to show the cupboard’s new and improved way of customer shopping.

Musicians from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will also play during the ceremony.

Drive-thru will remain an option on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Lightning hits Zionsville apartment building, causes fire

News /

Silver Alert issued for missing Fair Oaks man

Indiana News /

1 shot, in critical condition on east side

Crime Watch 8 /

Instagram says it’s working on body image issue after report details ‘toxic’ effect on teen girls

Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image