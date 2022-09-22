Local

Gleaners Food Bank to reopen Friday following lockdown Thursday

UPDATE: Gleaners Food Bank will reopen Friday after spending most of the day Thursday on lockdown.

IMPD said Thursday that officers responded to reports of threats to the business, but no active incident was taking place. The department said they will continue to monitor the area.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning due to a “credible threat”.

According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and canceling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution.

All warehouse operations are canceled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning.