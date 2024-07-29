Global Eats serves up food with international flair made in central Indiana

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A new food event called Global Eats offers a chance to eat around the world, right in the heart of Indiana.

Indianapolis Monthly is hosting the mini-food festival on Tuesday at West Fork Whiskey’s Westfield Distillery, 10 E. 191st St., Suite A.

Global Eats will feature food from 9 different cultures. About a dozen restaurants in the area are coming together for the event.

Abby Broderick with Indianapolis Monthly says the event was inspired by the publication’s July issue dedicated to international dining options in Indy.

“We really wanted to celebrate kind of the smaller restaurant,” Broderick told News 8. “The restaurants that started within families, using those family recipes and kind of evolving into larger restaurants. Getting the word out, really letting people know about these amazing restaurants with these amazing foods.”

There will also be live music and a photo booth to take people around the world without leaving central Indiana.

During the inaugural affair, people will get to taste different bites from each participating local restaurant. In the end, they will get to vote on their favorite.

Global Eats will include food from Italian, Indian, Mexican and Asian cuisines, including some fusion dishes.

One of the participating restaurants, SALAMAT Cookies, will offer Filipino-inspired baked goods to eventgoers.

SALAMAT Cookies owner Michael Williams says he’s excited to celebrate different cultures.

“[To] just to have that platform now to celebrate that part of our culture, and so many other cultures that really haven’t been celebrated, is remarkable,” Williams said. “You’re seeing kids growing up [asking for treats with] Ube and Pandan. I didn’t have that growing up. So they have it. [We’re] really excited to share that.”

On top of supporting local businesses, the event will also help a good cause. A portion of the night’s proceeds will go toward Second Helpings, an Indy non-profit that works to combat food insecurity.

Tickets to Global Eats start at $50. VIP admission starts at 5 p.m. with the doors opening to regular admission at 6 p.m. on Monday.