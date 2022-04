Local

Go Orange Day, spreading awareness for work zone safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week runs from April 11-15.

There were 135 worker deaths nationwide in 2019. 3 of those workers were in Indiana.

5 people were killed in Indiana work zones during 2021.

4 out of 5 work zone fatalities did not involve the construction worker. They involved the driver or passenger driving through the work zone.

Drivers’ speed is the leading cause of fatal crashes.