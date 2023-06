Go out for Late Night on Main in Carmel

(HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — Head to the Carmel Arts & Design District at 7 p.m. Saturday for the first Late Night on Main of the summer.

This 80s-themed party in the street, presented by Carmel PorchFest, brings local bands to Main Street for music, dancing, and fun for all ages.

The stage location will be at the corner of 2nd Avenue NW and West Main Street in front of Monterey Coastal Cuisine. The band GlamëricA will take the stage at 9 p.m.