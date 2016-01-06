Goats ‘at large’ lead animal control officers on chase through Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — It wasn’t exactly a high speed chase, but a mother goat and her two kids kept Johnson County animal control officers busy Monday.

Authorities believe the three goats got out of their home and ended up running across some major streets in Franklin.

The animals survived and now the animal shelter is looking for their owners.

Just a few months ago the department began a “large animal rescue team” which has already been put into action.

“We had some good laughs of ‘you’re looking for a what?'” Johnson Co. Humane Law Enforcement Major Bob Golinski said.

“Well in my 11 years, this is a first,” Johnson Co. Animal Control Director Michael Delp said.

They had one of the most unusual chases in department history Monday.

“We got a call yesterday about two baby goats running at large in Franklin, the east side of Franklin,” Delp said.

The first officers responded to Highway 44 near I-65.

“And then we got another call about a mother goat, mama goat, running at large,” Delp said.

Officers eventually caught the kids.

“The first baby goat was probably an hour into the chase and the second baby goat was 45 minutes after that,” Golinski said.

Then the mother took off, heading west.

“The goat led us through backyards, led us through woods, and through fields,” Delp said.

“We were on Highway 44, all the way through town, all the way to 31,” Golinski said.

She was finally corralled with an ATV and snow fence in the Tractor Supply parking lot.

“After about six to seven hours of following the mama goat all over Franklin, one my officers was able to capture her and bring her back to the shelter and reunite her with her two babies,” Delp said.

Now Delp said the search for their owner has begun.

“The shelter is not the place she needs to be, she needs to be back home in a barn and that’s another reason we really want to reunite her with owners,” he said.

If you know who owns those goats, you’re asked to contact Johnson County Animal Control at 317-736-3924.