GoFundMe created after wife of Indy’s ‘Broom Guy’ passes away

Jim Richter, "The Broom Guy," has been a staple of the Indianapolis streets for more than 60 years. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fundraiser has been organized to help with funeral expenses for the wife of a well-known Indianapolis resident.

Jim Richter is known as “The Broom Guy” in Indianapolis. Richter, who is blind, has been a staple of the city for more than 60 years while selling his iconic brooms on the streets.

Richter’s wife Kathy recently passed away.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Richter with funeral and medical expenses. The campaign hopes to raise $50,000. At the time of publication, it had raised more than $31,000.

“My wife passed away unexpectedly a few weeks ago,” the page reads. “I am reaching out to ask for your help in paying of medical expenses and funeral costs. This has been a very difficult time for me and I would appreciate any help that you may be able to provide.”

In 2016, Richter was temporarily prohibited from selling his brooms outside of the Nora post office and other branches around the city. Then-Governor Mike Pence and his wife visited Richter to purchase brooms to support him. Within days, Richter was allowed back to the post offices.