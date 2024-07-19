Good Samaritan killed in roadside collision near Indiana Premium Outlets

Scene of the incident near the intersection of North U.S. 31 and West 800 North in Edinburgh. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office)

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — A good Samaritan was fatally injured in a roadside collision while helping another motorist on Thursday.

At 12:11 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an accident with injury near the intersection of North U.S. 31 and West 800 North. That is near the entrance of the Indiana Premium Outlets in Edinburgh. Dispatch advised deputies that there was a male with significant injuries on scene as a result of being struck by a vehicle.

Investigators believe the victim had stopped to assist another motorist with their disabled vehicle.

The Bartholomew County Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the collision. Investigators did not immediately release information on the identity of the victim. No further information was released at this time.