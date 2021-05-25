Local

GOP state representatives urge Holcomb to remove IU vaccination requirement

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — State representatives are encouraging Gov. Eric Holcomb to prohibit state universities from requiring students and staff to be fully vaccinated when school begins in the fall.

State Rep. Jim Lucas on Tuesday submitted a letter to Holcomb signed by 18 other Republican representatives.

“In light of a recent announcement from Indiana University (IU) regarding mandating students accept the COVID-19 vaccine, a vaccine that does not have full FDA approval, we urge you to use your executive authority to prohibit state universities from mandating such a requirement,” the letter begins.

An IU spokesperson provided the following response to the letter: