Gov.-elect Mike Braun hosts Hoosier Heritage Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ahead of Monday’s inauguration, Gov.-elect Mike Braun hosted a Hoosier Heritage Day at the Indiana State Museum.

The family-oriented event offered crafts, a scavenger hunt, Indiana-themed trivia, and a story time with soon-to-be first lady Maureen Braun.

“We’re here to support Mike Braun and Micah Beckwith,” said Matt Smith, a man attending with his family. “We’ve got some candy, and we’ve got the face paint here, and the balloons, and then hot chocolate. We’ve walked around the museum. We will probably walk around more.”

The kid-friendly event is a welcomed option for parents.

“It’s kind of nice, actually, because I went to the state convention, which was not kid-friendly, and so this was fun to be able to bring them out and enjoy the museum,” Smith said.

The event comes before Monday’s ticketed First Lady Breakfast and the inauguration at 11 a.m. at the Hilbert Circle Theatre.