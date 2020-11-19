Gov. Holcomb appoints Indiana’s first secretary of education

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana now has a secretary of education.

Governor Eric Holcomb has appointed Dr. Katie Jenner to the new position.

“This is an incredibly important time for education in Indiana. Dr. Katie Jenner has focused her entire career on investing in students, teachers and staff, and she will continue to build the relationships needed to move our state forward in constructive ways,” Gov. Holcomb said. “As Indiana’s Secretary of Education, Dr. Jenner’s certification, work at nearly every level of education and her remarkable depth of experience will lead our state into this exciting next chapter.”

According to Holcomb’s office, Jenner will be Indiana’s first Secretary of Education.

Currently, Jenner is Gov. Holcomb’s senior education advisor.

Trending Headlines

In her new position, the governor’s office said Jenner will focus on accomplishing four tasks:

Supporting schools through and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic

Providing students personalized pathways to prepare them for lifelong success

Championing the educator profession

Cultivating a future-ready education system

According to Indiana law, the new position will begin on Jan. 11, 2021.