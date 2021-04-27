Local

Gov. Holcomb files lawsuit to stop emergency powers bill

Gov. Eric Holcomb gives a coronavirus briefing from the Statehouse on Sept. 23, 2020. (Photo from Videoconference)
by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has filed a lawsuit over the emergency powers bill.

The bill, HEA1123, allows lawmakers to call themselves into special session.

The governor has asked a trial court judge to review the bill and issue a permanent injunction to keep the bill from being used.

“I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the State of Indiana and I have an obligation to do so. This filing is about the future of the executive branch and all the Governors who will serve long after I’m gone,” Gov. Holcomb said.

On April 9 Holcomb vetoed the bill. However, on April 15, the Indiana House and Senate overrode Holcomb’s veto.

