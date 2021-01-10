Gov. Holcomb to be sworn into office Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will be sworn into office on Monday.

Holcomb will take the oath of office for his second term on Monday at 11 a.m. during a small, private ceremony at the Indiana State Museum.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is not allowed to attend the ceremony.

However, the ceremony can be viewed live here.

The Republican defeated Democrat Woody Johnson and Libertarian Donald Rainwater in November to secure his second term as Indiana’s governor.