Local

Gov. Holcomb to be sworn into office Monday

Gov. Eric Holcomb (Photo from Video Provided/Facebook)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will be sworn into office on Monday.

Holcomb will take the oath of office for his second term on Monday at 11 a.m. during a small, private ceremony at the Indiana State Museum.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is not allowed to attend the ceremony.

However, the ceremony can be viewed live here.

The Republican defeated Democrat Woody Johnson and Libertarian Donald Rainwater in November to secure his second term as Indiana’s governor.

Trending Headlines

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

1 critically injured in stabbing on east side

Crime Watch 8 /

1 killed in I-70 crash involving semi

Local /

Sunday morning forecast

Video Forecast /

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend man

Indiana News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.