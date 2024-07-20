Gov. Holcomb to travel to Australia, Singapore to foster new opportunities in the global economy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to embark on a 10-day journey to Australia starting Saturday, where he will engage in economic discussions alongside representatives from Australia and Singapore.

The primary focus of the trip will be to enhance collaborative efforts in manufacturing, innovation, and energy sectors among the three nations.

Indiana, known for its robust business environment, is home to 32 Australian companies and two Singaporean businesses. Conversely, the Hoosier state hosts numerous firms from these regions, including pharmaceutical giant Lilly.

“Indiana is celebrating win after win thanks to our strategic focus on cultivating a globally minded, future economy,” Governor Holcomb stated in a release. “Australia and Singapore both represent significant partnership opportunities due to their strengths in bolstering innovation, attracting and developing talent, and cultivating growth in critical sectors. I look forward to taking Indiana’s message across the Pacific and working to foster new opportunities for our businesses and our residents.”

Holcomb will be accompanied by first lady Janet Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg, the release said.

The trip is scheduled from Saturday, July 20, to Tuesday, July 30.